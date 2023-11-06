Premium Japanese whisky supplier Suntory Spirits said output could increase in 2027 as it expands capacity to meet growing global demand.

Suntory Spirits has begun two-year renovations at its Yamazaki distillery in Osaka Prefecture and its Hakushu distillery in Yamanashi Prefecture, at a cost of about ¥10 billion ($66 million), President Nobuhiro Torii said in an interview. The company has invested more than ¥60 billion in increasing production capacity over the past decade, he said, including expanding storage facilities.

Since it takes time for whisky to mature, Torii — the great-grandson of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii — said the maker "may be able to ship out a little more” only by around 2027.