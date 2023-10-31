Japan’s industrial production in September rebounded at a pace that was weaker than expected, with production machinery output dragging on the overall figure and automakers supporting the rise.

Factory output increased 0.2% from a month earlier, the industry ministry said Tuesday, missing economist expectations of a 2.5% gain. The reading fell 4.6% compared with a year earlier. Output in the July-September quarter retreated 1.3% from the previous period.

Separate industry ministry data showed retail sales marginally decreased for the first time in three months in September, slipping 0.1% from August. Sales were still up 5.8% from the previous year.