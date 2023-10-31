A new anime exhibition facility opened Tuesday in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, with the three-story complex inviting visitors worldwide to view the metropolitan government's collection of anime materials and learn about the world of Japanese animation.

Jointly operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the industry group the Association of Japanese Animations, Anime Tokyo Station, spanning a total area of around 1,300 square meters, aims to promote anime-based industry, culture and tourism in the capital.

"It is our sincere hope that this facility, just like its name, will become a starting point into the world of anime and that people from all over the world visiting Tokyo will connect with these wonderful works," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at the grand opening ceremony Monday.