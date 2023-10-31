Japan's two biggest airlines on Tuesday posted a significant recovery in profits in the April-September period as travel demand picked up after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions revived travel demand.

Net profit at ANA more than quadrupled from a year earlier to ¥93.21 billion ($620 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, boosted by an increase in both domestic and international travelers. Sales grew 26.8% to ¥1 trillion.

Its operating profit also more than quadrupled to ¥129.74 billion, a record high for the six-month period, the company said.

"Increased revenue in international flight operations and cost control contributed to a record profit," ANA President Koji Shibata told a news conference.

Japan Airlines posted a net profit of ¥61.67 billion in the fiscal first half, a turnaround from a net loss of ¥2.2 billion a year earlier. Sales increased 32.7% to ¥820.94 billion.

Reflecting the demand pickup, JAL raised its net profit forecast for the year through March to ¥80 billion from an earlier estimate of ¥55 billion. Sales are now projected at ¥1.684 trillion, up from ¥1.658 trillion projected earlier.

"Although there are concerns over the oil and currency markets, we hope to maximize profits by lowering costs and tapping robust demand," Yuji Saito, chief financial officer at JAL, told reporters.

The airline expects oil prices to rise toward the end of the fiscal year amid the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, while the weak yen has been hurting outbound travel demand from Japan, according to the company.

ANA left unchanged its full-year forecast, expecting a net profit of ¥80 billion on sales of ¥1.97 trillion.