A Lebanese judge has decided to evict former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from his luxury home, a judicial official has said, four years after an investment firm accused him of "trespassing."

Ghosn, who took up residence in the Beirut property after fleeing prosecution in Japan in 2019, appealed the ruling on Friday, the official added. A spokesperson for Ghosn confirmed he had appealed.

Ghosn and his wife must "vacate the property ... within a month," according to a copy of the decision dated Oct. 16.