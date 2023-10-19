British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for nations to label artificial intelligence as capable of "catastrophic harm” at the AI Safety Summit the U.K. is hosting next month as it seeks to forge a common international approach on the rapidly advancing technology.

Britain wants countries to sign up to a joint position that outlines particular concerns for AI’s impact on cybersecurity and biotechnology, according to a draft communique circulated to attendees and seen by Bloomberg. Officials aim to hammer out final wording of the communique by Oct. 25, a separate document showed.

"There is potential for significant, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most dangerous capabilities of these AI models,” according to the draft, dated Oct. 16.