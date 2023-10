After applying in vain for nearly 100 jobs through the human resources platform Workday, Derek Mobley noticed a suspicious pattern.

"I would get all these rejection emails at 2 or 3 in the morning," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation. "I knew it had to be automated."

Mobley, a 49-year-old Black man with a degree in finance from Morehouse College in Georgia, had previously worked as a commercial loan officer, among other jobs in finance.