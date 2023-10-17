CEATEC, one of Asia’s largest IT and technology trade shows, kicked off on Tuesday in Chiba Prefecture, with participants keen to showcase how their latest technologies could contribute to creating a sustainable society.

The four-day event at Makuhari Messe features 684 firms and organizations with 305 new entrants and 195 from overseas. Hot technological trends such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and robots are on display.

Looking at some of the booths by leading tech companies at this year’s CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies), there is a clear focus on pursuing sustainability through their products and technologies.