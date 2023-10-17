A unit of NTT West said Tuesday that a former temporary worker dispatched from a staffing agency had leaked some 9 million sets of customer information — including addresses, names and phone numbers.

According to NTT Marketing Act ProCX, a call center operator based in Osaka, credit card information was compromised in 81 of the total cases. Police have launched investigation into the case, although no illicit use of the credit cards has been confirmed so far, the NTT West subsidiary said.

The former temporary employee worked for NTT Marketing Act ProCX from 2008 until this July and was engaged in the operation, maintenance and management of a server in which customer information was stored.

The former worker began to illegally remove customer information from around July 2013 by connecting a USB device to a computer used for work, and provided some of the data to a list broker, the company said.