Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings and its U.S. peer Western Digital are expected to agree on a merger as early as this month, sources familiar with the matter said Friday, a deal that would create the world's leading producer of memory chips.

The two companies plan to set up a holding company to integrate their operations producing NAND flash memory chips, widely used in devices such as PCs and smartphones. They aim to list the new company on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the United States, according to the sources.

The move comes as chipmakers are facing stiff global competition amid weakening demand for semiconductors.