With Japan's men's team having fared well in this year's FIBA Basketball World Cup, sales of items related to the sport, such as shoes, are surging in the country.

The number of junior and senior high school students taking basketball lessons is also experiencing a sharp increase.

More and more youths look likely to get interested in basketball with the B. League, the country's professional basketball circuit, having recently launched its 2023-24 season. B. League clubs provided many players who featured for the national team, which is also known as "Akatsuki Japan."