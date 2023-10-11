Japan's payments clearing network has not yet recovered from a system problem detected the previous day, its operator said Wednesday, warning delays to bank fund transfers may persist.

"We have worked to restore the system overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, but there was no clear idea of when the situation will be resolved as of 7 a.m. Wednesday," Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network said in a press release.

The system problem affecting 11 banks, including MUFG Bank, disrupted at least 1.4 million transactions on Tuesday. Money transfers via automated teller machines, online banking and bank counters could not be processed.

Transfers involving financial institutions other than the 11 banks were also affected.

According to the Japanese Bankers Association, it is the first time that bank customers have been impacted by a system problem since the network was launched in 1973.

The problem was detected after a system equipment update during the long weekend.

The operator said Tuesday backup measures would be used to process many of the disrupted transactions.

Most Japanese banks are connected to the key payment network, known as the Zengin system, which processes an average 6.5 million transactions and over ¥12 trillion ($81 billion) a day.