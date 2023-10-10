Nomura Holdings has hired five traders to beef up its emerging markets trading desk with a focus on the Middle East, as Japan’s biggest brokerage seeks to revive profitability.

The firm appointed Abdulrahman Juma as head of macro sales for financial institutions and Anthony Dariane as head of macro sales for sovereign wealth funds and central banks, according to people familiar with the matter. Both previously worked at Credit Agricole.

Elsewhere, Talal Iliya will join Nomura from Deutsche Bank to lead solution sales. All three traders will be based in Dubai, the region’s main business hub, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.