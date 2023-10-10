The Japanese Bankers Association has said a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks, including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investigating the cause, the banking industry group said Tuesday.

It's not clear when it will be possible to restore the system, the group added.

The glitch is also affecting a wide range of other banks as it's blocking fund transfers to and from the 11 banks directly impacted.

The 11 banks include Yamaguchi Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.