Marketing and entertainment firm Katana unveiled a plan Thursday to open a large-scale theme park focused on immersive experiences in Tokyo next spring, aiming to provide a new level of live entertainment.

The new facility, to be called Immersive Fort Tokyo, will be located in the Odaiba area and will feature 12 immersive attractions along with six shops and restaurants at the 30,000 square-meter site formerly occupied by outlet shopping mall Venus Fort.

Osaka-based Katana will operate the new facility, saying that it will be the “world’s first” immersive-themed park of this scale.