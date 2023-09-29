Honda is trying to crack into the U.S. market for electric vehicles with a new model and an old strategy: If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

The Japanese carmaker unveiled the brand’s first electric SUV on Thursday, marking a renewed push into fully electric vehicles to complement its hot-selling gas-electric hybrids. But the 2024 Prologue is only a half-step in Honda’s broader EV efforts. Co-developed with General Motors, it’s being built in a GM plant and shares key parts with GM models, including its Ultium batteries.

"We were able to leverage leading, state-of-the-art EV hardware to accelerate development,” John Hwang, the Prologue’s development leader, told reporters at a briefing in suburban Detroit.