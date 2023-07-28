Inflation in Tokyo ran slightly hotter than economists were expecting in July, an outcome that casts some doubt on the Bank of Japan’s view that price growth will slow below its target in the coming months just as Gov. Kazuo Ueda and his board meets to decide on policy.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3% in the capital, decelerating from last month’s 3.2% on the back of lower energy prices, the internal affairs ministry said Friday. The advance beat analysts’ forecast of a 2.9% increase, underscoring the stickiness of underlying inflation.

The BOJ’s board will discuss whether to tweak yield curve control policy to let long-term interest rates rise above its 0.5% cap by "a certain degree,” the Nikkei reported, without attribution.