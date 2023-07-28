The Bank of Japan altered its controversial yield curve control program on Friday, adopting “greater flexibility” in its operation in an apparent attempt to ease some side effects of the decadelong monetary stimulus.

The BOJ also raised its inflation forecast in the quarterly outlook released the same day, projecting that consumer prices excluding fresh food for the fiscal year through March will be 2.5%, compared with 1.8% in the April report. It also estimates the figure for fiscal 2024 will be 1.9%, down from 2.0%, while the outlook for fiscal 2025 is the same at 1.6%.

The BOJ statement after its two-day policy meeting said that while the bank will purchase unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to control 10-year JGB yields at around 0%, the current caps on the fluctuation of yields — within plus and minus 50 basis points — will be “references” instead of “rigid limits.”

The bank also said it will offer to buy 10-year JGBs at a fixed-rated of 1.0% as part of its bond-buying operations, compared with the previous rate of 0.5%. The central bank maintained the short-term interest rate at minus 0.1%.

The yield curve control policy has widely been seen as unsustainable and creating side effects, with the BOJ’s JGB purchasing distorting bond market functions.