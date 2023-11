Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the runaway choice as the best pitcher in the Pacific League on Monday, when the winners of NPB’s annual Best Nine awards were announced.

The Orix Buffaloes ace got all but one of the 267 votes in the PL at the pitcher's spot, with teammate and Orix closer Yoshihisa Hirano garnering the other.

Yamamoto, 25, was honored for the third straight season.