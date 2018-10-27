Kei Nishikori reaches Erste Bank Open semifinals

Kei Nishikori advanced to the Erste Bank Open semifinals with a straight-sets victory over top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria on Friday.

Fifth seed Nishikori cruised past the world No. 7 at Vienna’s Stadthalle, winning 6-3, 6-1 to set up a semifinal with Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.

“I don’t know what to say. I’ve been able to play really well in these last two matches,” said Nishikori.

With the win, Nishikori reclaimed the No. 9 spot in the ATP Race to London and is 25 points ahead of American John Isner,