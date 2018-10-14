Olympic champion Icho wins in return after two-year break
Kaori Icho (right) fights Ayako Shimanaka of Doshisha University during the first round of the All Japan Women's Open Championships on Sunday in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture. | KYODO

Kyodo

SHIZUOKA – Four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho on Sunday won her first competition since returning from a two-year break after winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Icho, who aims to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won three bouts for her victory in the women’s 57-kilogram division at the All Japan Women’s Open Championships in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture.

It took only 38 seconds for Icho to beat Ayako Shimanaka of Doshisha University via technical fall in the first round to start off her return to the mat.

Icho defeated Hanako Sawa of Shigakkan University in the semifinals and defending champion Fusano Mochizuki of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the final to wrap up the title.

She earned a berth in December’s All Japan Championships, which serve as the qualifier for next year’s World Championships Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 34-year-old Icho became the first woman in any sport to win individual gold at four consecutive Olympics, following her victory in the 58-kg event in Rio. She is reportedly eyeing competing in a lighter division in Tokyo.

The Japan Wrestling Federation earlier this year acknowledged that Icho had suffered power harassment at the hands of former JWF development director Kazuhito Sakae.

Sakae resigned from the JWF in April after a third-party panel of lawyers confirmed instances in which he harassed Icho, and the federation offered her an apology in August.

Icho has resumed training under coach Chikara Tanabe, a bronze medalist at the 2004 Athens Games, at Nippon Sport Science University.

