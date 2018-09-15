/

Ryosuke Hirata smacks go-ahead homer in seventh to lift Dragons past Carp

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA – A seventh-inning solo homer by Ryosuke Hirata proved decisive as the Chunichi Dragons beat the Central League-leading Hiroshima Carp 7-5 on Saturday.

Hiroshima battled back from a run down in the sixth to tie it at 5-5 before Hirata hammered a solo shot — his eighth homer of the season — into the left-field stands off right-hander Daichi Osera (15-7).

“I thought that the only way to score was to homer, so I went to the plate with a strong determination,” Hirata said. “I knew it was a homer the moment I hit the ball.”

Hirata also sparked a five-run third inning, with an RBI single to open the scoring and scored on Yohei Oshima’s single. Dayan Viciedo drove in another run with a sacrifice fly before Zoilo Almonte blasted a two-run homer.

In the ninth inning, the Dragons loaded the bases with a walk and a pair of singles off right-hander Jay Jackson, then Oshima singled in another run.

Chunichi starter Shotaro Kasahara (5-3) earned his fifth straight win. He surrendered five runs — four earned — on seven hits and issued five walks over six innings.

Hiroshima’s Yoshihiro Maru went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the fourth.

The Carp have already secured a Climax Series berth for the third straight year.

BayStars 3, Giants 1

At Yokohama Stadium, right-hander Kentaro Taira (4-2) picked up the win by throwing 6-1/3 innings as Yokohama beat Yomiuri for the second straight day.

The Giants dropped their fourth in a row.

Swallows 6, Tigers 4

At Koshien Stadium, Tetsuto Yamada broke a 1-1 tie before Shingo Kawabata added another run in the third inning of Tokyo Yakult’s triumph over Hanshin.

A late Tigers rally proved too little too late as Hanshin lost its third straight game, falling to the bottom of the CL standings.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Buffaloes 10, Fighters 0

At Sapporo Dome, right-hander Taisuke Yamaoka (6-11) tossed his first shutout of the season as Orix hammered Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

Masataka Yoshida opened the scoring with a first-inning RBI double, and Hiroyuki Nakajima went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Buffaloes.

Eagles 10, Marines 3

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Hiroaki Shimauchi blasted two homers to lead Tohoku Rakuten’s offense, while right-hander Takahiro Norimoto (8-10) earned the win by throwing six innings.

The Eagles ended their fourth-game losing streak.

Lions 11, Hawks 5

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Takumi Kuriyama put Seibu on the scoreboard first in the three-run first inning and Hotaka Yamakawa hit a pair of homers as the Lions routed Fukuoka SoftBank.

Lions starter Kuo Chun-lin (1-0) recorded his first win in three years.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tanaka picks up 12th victory
Masahiro Tanaka threw six solid innings and picked up his 12th win as the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Friday. Tanaka (12-5) struck out eight of the 24 batters...
Swallows hurler Juri Hara worked eight scoreless innings against the Tigers on Friday at Koshien Stadium. Tokyo Yakult defeated Hanshin 4-0.
Juri Hara spearheads shutout win over Tigers with dominating performance on mound
Juri Hara pitched eight solid innings, drove in one run and scored another to lead the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to a 4-0 win over the Hanshin Tigers on Friday. With the win, the Swallows rem...
Mets third baseman David Wright is seen in the dugout at Citi Field on Thursday.
Mets to activate David Wright for final homestand
The New York Mets announced that third baseman David Wright will return for the team's final homestand on Sept. 29. The Mets said that they plan to activate Wright when they return to Cit...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Dragons' Ryosuke Hirata slugs a solo homer in the seventh inning against the Carp on Saturday at Mazda Stadium. Chunichi topped Hiroshima 7-5. | KYODO

, , ,