No win for Masahiro Tanaka as Yankees beat Marlins
New York's Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the Yankees' 2-1 win over the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

No win for Masahiro Tanaka as Yankees beat Marlins

Kyodo

MIAMI – Masahiro Tanaka, who is one win short of another 10-win season, was not involved in the decision Tuesday in the New York Yankees’ 2-1, 12-inning victory over the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old, who is 9-4 in 20 starts this season, pitched four scoreless innings at Marlins Park before he gave up a game-tying homer to recently promoted Marlins outfield prospect Austin Dean in the fifth.

Tanaka exited for a pinch hitter in the seventh after an 82-pitch outing that included four hits, four strikeouts and a walk. He has not won a game since July 31.

“I’ve felt more confident than I did in the last few games and I think that led to good results,” Tanaka said as the Yankees extended their winning streak to four games.

“I have some time between now and my next start so I hope to improve my pitching.”

Tanaka is looking to become the second Japanese major leaguer to earn double-digit wins five years in a row. Hiroki Kuroda accomplished the feat in the 2010-2014 seasons while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankees.

On Tuesday, Miguel Andujar hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th off Javy Guerra (1-1) for the eventual game winner. A. J. Cole (4-1), the sixth of eight Yankees pitchers to take the mound, earned the win for working a scoreless 11th.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani prepares to bat against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 19 in Arlington, Texas.
Shohei Ohtani confident he will return to mound this season
Two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani, who has been sidelined as a pitcher for over two months with an elbow injury, said Tuesday he is confident that he will return to the mound again this season.
Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish pitches for the club's Class-A affiliate at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday.
Cubs shut down Yu Darvish for rest of season
The Chicago Cubs ruled right-hander Yu Darvish out for the remainder of the season on Tuesday after an MRI exam revealed a stress reaction in his right elbow. Darvish will be shut down fo...
The Hawks' Yurisbel Gracial smacks a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Fighters on Tuesday at Kusanagi Stadium in Shizuoka. Fukuoka SoftBank defeated Hokkaido Nippon Ham 10-5.
Hawks' Yurisbel Gracial belts first homer in Japan in victory over Fighters
Cuban Yurisbel Gracial scored twice and drove in three runs to pace the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 10-5 Pacific League win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Tuesday. The 32-year-o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

New York's Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the Yankees' 2-1 win over the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

,