No win for Masahiro Tanaka as Yankees beat Marlins

Masahiro Tanaka, who is one win short of another 10-win season, was not involved in the decision Tuesday in the New York Yankees’ 2-1, 12-inning victory over the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old, who is 9-4 in 20 starts this season, pitched four scoreless innings at Marlins Park before he gave up a game-tying homer to recently promoted Marlins outfield prospect Austin Dean in the fifth.

Tanaka exited for a pinch hitter in the seventh after an 82-pitch outing that included four hits, four strikeouts and a walk. He has not won a game since July 31.

“I’ve felt more confident than I did in the last few games and I think that led to good results,” Tanaka said as the Yankees extended their winning streak to four games.

“I have some time between now and my next start so I hope to improve my pitching.”

Tanaka is looking to become the second Japanese major leaguer to earn double-digit wins five years in a row. Hiroki Kuroda accomplished the feat in the 2010-2014 seasons while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankees.

On Tuesday, Miguel Andujar hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th off Javy Guerra (1-1) for the eventual game winner. A. J. Cole (4-1), the sixth of eight Yankees pitchers to take the mound, earned the win for working a scoreless 11th.