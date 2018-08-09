/

Yu Darvish effective in simulated game

Kyodo

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Chicago Cubs hurler Yu Darvish pitched two innings in a simulated game Wednesday as he continued to rehabilitate injuries to his throwing arm that have kept him sidelined for more than two months.

After warming up in the bullpen, the right-hander took the mound and threw a variety of pitches, a slider and curveball. He showed good control and did not allow a base hit.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he was pleased with Darvish’s progress.

“I thought he threw really well, easy, not affected in any way,” Maddon said, according to MLB.com. “He looked loose and free to me. I thought it was a really good day.”

The 31-year-old Darvish was placed went on the disabled list on May 26 with right triceps tendinitis. He had not faced batters since a minor league game on June 25, after which he was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation.

He played catch on July 9 and resumed pitching practice two weeks later. In eight games this season, he is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Cubs hurler Yu Darvish pitches in a simulated game on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. | KYODO

,