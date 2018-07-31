Hawks waive 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony

The Atlanta Hawks on Monday waived Carmelo Anthony, making official the move that was expected when the 10-time All-Star was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder this month.
The 34-year-old Anthony may now sign with another team as a free agent. He averaged 16.2 points with Oklahoma City this season.
The Hawks acquired Anthony, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from the Philadelphia 76ers in the three-team trade July 19.
In that deal, the Hawks traded forward-center Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and point guard Dennis Schroder to Oklahoma City. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.
