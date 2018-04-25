Boxer Daigo Higa suspended indefinitely for failing to make weight

The Japan Boxing Commission announced Wednesday that Daigo Higa’s license has been suspended indefinitely following his failure to make weight for a world title bout earlier this month.

Higa was stripped of his World Boxing Council flyweight belt on April 14, the eve of his defense against Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua, after exceeding the weight limit by 900 grams. It was the first time a Japanese boxer had failed to make weight for a world title fight.

The JBC said it will consider lifting Higa’s suspension based on periodic reports of the boxer’s condition. He was fined 20 percent of the purse and will be required to move up a weight class if he is reinstated.

“Because this incident caused major damage to the boxing world, we handed down a heavy punishment,” said Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, the JBC secretary general.

“On the other hand, since (Higa) is an athlete who is admired in the boxing world, we also thought about how we can help him.”

The head of Higa’s gym, former fighter and International Boxing Hall of Famer Yoko Gushiken, was also admonished for the oversight.

The WBC and both camps agreed to proceed with the bout under the condition Rosales would take the belt with a win, while the title would be vacated in the case of a draw or a Higa victory.

Rosales was crowned the new champion after winning with a ninth-round technical knockout. The 22-year-old Higa, who was attempting to set a Japanese record of 16 straight knockouts, now stands at 15 wins and one loss.