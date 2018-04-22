/

Naomi Osaka loses to Johanna Konta as Japan trails Britain in Fed Cup playoffs

Kyodo

MIKI, HYOGO PREF. – Indian Wells winner Naomi Osaka lost to Johanna Konta in straight sets on Sunday as Japan trailed Britain 2-1 in their Fed Cup World Group 2 playoff.

A day after giving Japan an early lead in the playoffs, Osaka, ranked world No. 22, suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to the No. 23 Konta in the reverse singles at Bourbon Beans Dome.

In the first set, Konta converted the first break-point opportunity of the match to break a 3-3 tie and followed up by sweeping the next two games.

Osaka had her only break-point opportunity in the second set, but Konta fended her off, and sealed the match in 1 hour, 15 minutes.

“I think both Naomi and I raised our level at different parts of the match and there was very little in it,” Konta said. “It really could’ve gone either way so I’m really happy I was able to stay tough when she was playing very well and try to raise my level when she maybe dropped off a bit.”

The win was Konta’s second in a row, after defeating Kurumi Nara in Saturday’s second rubber.

Japan needs to win three of the five matches against Britain to return to World Group 2 for the first time since 2014.

Nara, ranked 100th in the world, was set to face 77th-ranked Heather Watson later in the day in Japan’s crucial fourth rubber.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Columbus' Zach Werenski (right) reaches for the puck as Washington's T.J. Oshie looks on during their playoff game on Saturday.
Capitals take 3-2 series lead over Blue Jackets
Overtime came at the perfect time for the Washington Capitals. Outshot, outskated and outplayed by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a lopsided third period of Game 5, the Capitals went into ...
Jack Johnson
Trump considering pardon for late boxer Jack Johnson
President Donald Trump says he's considering a posthumous pardon for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after the late Jack Johnson was convicted by an all-white jury ...
Kei Nishikori hits a shot during his match against Alexander Zverev during the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday.
Kei Nishikori sets up showdown against Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo final
Kei Nishikori believes he can find a way to beat Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Monte Carlo Masters final, but admits the 10-time champion looks to be in formidable form. World No. 1 Nadal cruised to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her Fed Cup singles match against Britain's Johanna Konta on Sunday in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI

,