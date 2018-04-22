Naomi Osaka loses to Johanna Konta as Japan trails Britain in Fed Cup playoffs

Indian Wells winner Naomi Osaka lost to Johanna Konta in straight sets on Sunday as Japan trailed Britain 2-1 in their Fed Cup World Group 2 playoff.

A day after giving Japan an early lead in the playoffs, Osaka, ranked world No. 22, suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to the No. 23 Konta in the reverse singles at Bourbon Beans Dome.

In the first set, Konta converted the first break-point opportunity of the match to break a 3-3 tie and followed up by sweeping the next two games.

Osaka had her only break-point opportunity in the second set, but Konta fended her off, and sealed the match in 1 hour, 15 minutes.

“I think both Naomi and I raised our level at different parts of the match and there was very little in it,” Konta said. “It really could’ve gone either way so I’m really happy I was able to stay tough when she was playing very well and try to raise my level when she maybe dropped off a bit.”

The win was Konta’s second in a row, after defeating Kurumi Nara in Saturday’s second rubber.

Japan needs to win three of the five matches against Britain to return to World Group 2 for the first time since 2014.

Nara, ranked 100th in the world, was set to face 77th-ranked Heather Watson later in the day in Japan’s crucial fourth rubber.