Urawa hands reins to ex-Kashima manager Oswaldo Oliveira

The Urawa Reds announced Thursday that former Kashima Antlers boss Oswaldo Oliveira will take over as manager.

The 67-year-old Brazilian, who managed the Antlers from 2007-2011, will take the reins at Urawa starting next Wednesday when they face Kashiwa Reysol in their 10th J. League match of the season.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to take command of this wonderful team backed by strong support,” Oliveira said in a statement released by the team.

Oliveira, who previously managed several Brazilian clubs including Corinthians and Flamengo, led Antlers to three straight J. League first-division championships from 2007.

He guided Kashima to Emperor’s Cup titles in 2007 and 2010, and a league cup in 2011. In 170 J1 matches, he had 89 wins, 44 draws, and 37 losses.

Urawa general manager Shuzo Nakamura said he appointed Oliveira because of his experience winning titles, his understanding of Japan and his ability to put together a strong team.

Oliveria replaces Takafumi Hori, who was dismissed earlier this month after the Reds suffered three losses and two draws in their opening five matches.