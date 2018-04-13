/

Koji Oshiro lifts Buffaloes to victory over Eagles

Kyodo

OSAKA – Koji Oshiro hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Orix Buffaloes a 3-2 win over the visiting Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Thursday night.

The teams came into the bottom of the ninth at Kyocera Dome tied 2-2 after Japhet Amador leveled the score with an RBI single to right at the top of the inning.

Ryoichi Adachi singled to right off Rakuten closer Frank Hermann before stealing second with Yuma Mune at the plate. Lefty hitter Mune then singled to right to move Adachi into scoring position and set the stage for Oshiro’s heroics.

With a 2-0 count, the righty hit a deep fly to left field to bring home the winning run.

Veteran right-hander Brandon Dixon took the home side into the sixth without giving up a run in an engaging pitching duel with Rakuten youngster Shoma Fujihira, who was pulled after giving up two runs on a Mune double in the seventh.

Orix closer Hirotoshi Masui was credited with the win, while Herrmann took the loss after giving up three hits and a run in one-third of an inning.

Lions 6, Marines 3

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Hideto Asamura belted his third homer of the season as Seibu extended their lead at the top of the Pacific League with a bounce-back win over second-place Chiba Lotte.

Hawks 3, Fighters 0

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Shuta Ishikawa (2-0) got the win and Dennis Sarfate (5) the save as Fukuoka SoftBank blanked visiting Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

BayStars 6, Giants 4

At Tokyo Dome, starter Katsuki Azuma (1-0) got the win despite giving up three early runs as Yokohama handed Yomiuri its sixth straight loss.

Dragons 9, Swallows 4

At Nagoya Dome, Zoilo Almonte blasted his third home run of the season as Chunichi completed a series sweep of Tokyo Yakult.

Carp 5, Tigers 1

At Koshien Stadium, Akitake Okada (2-0) got the win in a bounce-back victory for Hiroshima, which opened the series with back-to-back losses.

The Buffaloes' Koji Oshiro hits game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning against the Eagles on Thursday night in Osaka. Orix beat Tohoku Rakuten 3-2. | KYODO

