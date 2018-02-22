Japan falls to 0-3 in Asian qualifers with one-point loss to Taiwan

The Akatsuki Five remain winless in the Asian qualifiers first round for the 2019 World Cup after a 70-69 loss to Taiwan at Yokohama International Swimming Pool on Thursday night.

Taiwan posted its first win of the tournament after it fell to Australia and the Philippines, while Japan dropped to 0-3 in Group B.

Chen Ying-chun and Hu Long-mao led Taiwan with 15 points apiece. Chen grabbed nine rebounds as well. American-born center Quincy Davis chipped in with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the visitors.

Sharpshooter Naoto Tsuji had the hot hand for Japan, going 8-for-13 from 3-point range and scoring a game-high 26 points. But it was not enough to help Japan obtain its first victory of the Asian qualifiers.

“I felt pretty good on my shooting throughout the game,” said Tsuji, who has struggled with injuries recently and did not make the national squad for its first two games in November. “But if we don’t get a win, it doesn’t mean anything. We truly wanted to win.”

Star guard Makoto Hiejima followed Tsuji with 14 points and American-born power forward Ira Brown, a naturalized citizen, had 12 points and eight rebounds for Japan, which has not made the Olympics since the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Japan will face the Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday. The Gilas had beaten Japan 77-71 in Tokyo in their first game of the qualifiers.

In the other Group B contest, Australia cruised past the Philippines 84-68 in Melbourne to improve to 3-0. The Philippines took the first loss of the qualifiers.