Giants sign ex-Brewers pitcher Taylor Jungmann

Former MLB pitcher Taylor Jungmann has signed with the Yomiuri Giants, the Central League club announced Tuesday.

After being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Jungmann made his major league debut with the National League club in 2015. He played only one game with the Brewers last season, though, and was released on Jan. 10 to pursue an opportunity in NPB.

The 28-year-old pitched in 30 games in his MLB career, and had nine wins and 13 losses with a 4.54 ERA.

The righty will wear No. 39 for the Giants.