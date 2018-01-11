Sho Endo earns silver in men’s moguls at World Cup event

Sho Endo grabbed silver in men’s moguls Wednesday at the freestyle skiing World Cup event, showing promising form a month out from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old tallied 84.44 points to finish behind winner Mikael Kingsbury of Canada, who claimed his fifth title in as many competitions this season with 87.33 points. Bradley Wilson of the United States took bronze.

“I’d been in good form since practice,” said Endo, who matched a personal best with a runner-up finish. “It was my goal this season to reach the podium in front of Olympic-level judging, so it was good to be able to achieve it.”

The result was Endo’s first World Cup podium finish in two seasons