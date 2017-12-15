Giants sign CL home-run champ Alex Guerrero

The Yomiuri Giants have acquired infielder Alex Guerrero, who led the Central League in home runs this past season, the club announced Friday.

Guerrero, who left the Chunichi Dragons earlier this month after failing to reach a new agreement, signed a two-year contract with the Giants worth about ¥800 million ($7.1 million). The 31-year-old will wear the No. 5 jersey for Yomiuri.

In his first year in Japan, the former Los Angeles Dodgers player led the CL with 35 home runs and batted .279 with 86 RBIs in 130 games.

“I think it’s reassuring that he joined,” general manager Yoshitaka Katori said. “As a leading batter, I expect him to help improve our scoring capability.”

Guerrero appeared in 117 games for the Dodgers over the 2014 and 2015 seasons, batting .224 with 11 home runs.