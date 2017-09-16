Honda leads in senior debut

Marin Honda is in first place after the short program on Friday at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City in her senior debut.

With a total of 66.90 points, the 2016 world junior champion leads U.S. champion Karen Chen (66.18) and Mirai Nagasu (63.81) heading into Saturday’s free skate.

Kaori Sakamoto (56.82) is in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Wakaba Higuchi finished second (217.63) at the Lombardia Trophy in Bergamo, Italy, behind Alina Zagitova (218.46) of Russia on Friday. Higuchi led after the short program, but was overtaken in the free skate.