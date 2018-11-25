Wakayama governor, seeking to host casino resort in prefecture, beats only challenger to secure fourth term

Wakayama Gov. Yoshinobu Nisaka, who is aiming to host a casino resort as a way to revitalize the economy of the prefecture, secured a fourth consecutive term Sunday, beating a challenger backed by the Japanese Communist Party, according to exit polls.

Nisaka, 68, won another four-year term with the help of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its junior coalition partner Komeito as well as opposition parties the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party, pitching achievements including disaster prevention measures.

During campaigning, Nisaka said he will seek to host a casino resort in the prefecture to spur tourism after the Diet passed a bill in July authorizing the establishment of casinos as part of “integrated resorts,” comprising hotels, conference rooms and shopping facilities.

The first integrated resorts will likely open in the mid-2020s after the government selects locations, with Nagasaki, Osaka and Wakayama prefectures as well as Hokkaido so far expressing interest.

Nisaka’s sole challenger, Masayoshi Hatanaka, 66, who works for a citizens’ ombudsman and was supported by the Japanese Communist Party, voiced opposition to hosting a casino resort, citing concerns about gambling addiction.