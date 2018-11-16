Dismembered body parts thought to belong to missing Chiba woman; police question son
An investigator looks into an apartment room in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday. The apartment is home to a 37-year-old man whose mother went missing in September. Dismembered body parts were found in late September and early October around the Kujukuri area of the prefecture. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Dismembered body parts thought to belong to missing Chiba woman; police question son

Kyodo

CHIBA – Police believe that dismembered body parts found at a coastal site east of Tokyo over the past few months are those of a 75-year-old local woman, and have started questioning her son who was living with her, investigative sources said Friday.

The 37-year-old, who was living with his mother, Yoko Yamada, in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, did not report to police that she went missing in late September, the sources said. The police are questioning him on suspicion of abandoning and damaging a body.

Surveillance camera footage captured the man’s car leaving their home and heading to the Kujukuri beach area, where a decapitated and limbless body was found on Sept. 29.

The head and legs were also found by Oct. 8, all within about 10 kilometers from each other.

An autopsy discovered that the woman’s body had been cut up after she died in late September. There were no other notable wounds. The cause of death is unclear, according to the sources.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after the East-Asia Summit in Singapore on Thursday.
Putin says ownership of Japan-claimed islands remains subject to future talks despite 1956 agreement
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the sovereignty of two islands set under a 1956 agreement to be transferred to Japan on the conclusion of a peace treaty is still subject to future...
Image Not Available
Family and supporters of deceased English teacher urge Japan to minimize use of physical restrain...
Family members of a New Zealand man who died last year after he was strapped down at a mental hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture submitted a petition to the health ministry Friday calling for Japan to...
Image Not Available
JAL and ANA pledge new measures after pilot drinking scandals
Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. reported to the government Friday on measures they say will prevent heavy drinking by airline crew, after both carriers saw incidents involving pilots ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An investigator looks into an apartment room in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday. The apartment is home to a 37-year-old man whose mother went missing in September. Dismembered body parts were found in late September and early October around the Kujukuri area of the prefecture. | KYODO

, ,