Shiseido experiment finds bodies produce ‘stress smell’ similar to onions

Kyodo

Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. has found that human bodies produce a distinctive odor that is similar to that of an onion or a long onion when they come under stress.

Shiseido said early this month it plans to use the discovery to develop new personal care products designed to eliminate odors, with the hope of commercializing them around next spring.

Before confirming the interesting finding, to reproduce the state of stress resulting from tense situations after 40 women taking part in the experiment were interviewed for 20 minutes by someone they had never met before.

Shiseido researchers then collected gas samples from the skins of the women who participated in the experiment and analyzed them. It was later confirmed that the samples had a sulfur compound-like odor.

The “stress smell” stems from two compounds, allyl mercaptan and dimethyl trisulfide, according to Shiseido, which dubbed the combination ST Thiodimethane.

The Tokyo-based company has gained know-how from developing deodorants and other anti-odor products. In 1999, it discovered a substance called nonenal that causes an odor in middle-aged and elderly people.

In Japan, some people are very sensitive about body odors.

So-called smell harassment has recently joined a list of other office complaints such as power harassment and sexual harassment in the country.

A woman takes part in an experiment conducted by Shiseido Co. to find the smell of stress. | SHISEIDO / VIA KYODO

