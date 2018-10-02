Chinese warship sails within 40 meters of U.S. Navy destroyer in South China Sea

A Chinese destroyer performed an “unsafe” maneuver during an encounter with a U.S. Navy warship in the disputed South China Sea over the weekend, coming within 40 meters (45 yards) of the American vessel’s bow and forcing it to steer the ship away to prevent a collision, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The confrontation came Sunday, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur was conducting what the U.S. calls “freedom of navigation operations” (FONOPs) near a Chinese-held man-made islet in the Spratly chain of the strategic waterway.

“At approximately 0830 local time on September 30, a PRC LUYANG destroyer approached USS DECATUR in an unsafe and unprofessional maneuver in the vicinity of Gaven Reef in the South China Sea,” U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Capt. Charlie Brown said in a statement.

“The PRC destroyer conducted a series of increasingly aggressive maneuvers accompanied by warnings for DECATUR to depart the area,” it added. “The PRC destroyer approached within 45 yards of DECATUR’s bow, after which DECATUR maneuvered to prevent a collision.”

Sunday’s FONOP was the latest in a series of recent moves by the U.S. military in the South China Sea and in the diplomatic arena amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Decatur had sailed within 12 nautical miles (22 km) of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the Spratly chain as part of the United States’ FONOP program. The operations are meant to enforce the right of free passage in international waters under international law. The two islets are also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Both outposts are among seven in the Spratlys that China has built up, with some transformed from so-called high-tide elevations entitled to 12 nautical mile territorial seas into garrisons with massive radar installations, scores of buildings and military-grade runways.

Beijing has constructed a series of military outposts in the waterway, which includes vital sea lanes through which about $3 trillion in global trade passes each year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.

China has said the facilities are for defensive purposes, but some experts say this is part of a concerted bid to cement de facto control of the South China Sea.

Washington has blasted Beijing for the island-building, fearing the outposts could be used to restrict free movement in the waterway,

A U.S. defense official told The Japan Times on Sunday that the Decatur conducted the freedom of navigation operation under the right of “innocent passage.”

International law permits foreign warships to transit a country’s territorial waters on the basis of innocent passage without seeking prior permission, and the Chinese Navy has exercised that right off Alaska, among other locations.

However, Beijing demands that foreign naval vessels seek its permission before transiting Chinese territorial waters.

The U.S. Navy regularly conducts FONOPs to challenge such requirements, as well as other maritime claims the United States considers excessive. Washington says it conducts these operations throughout the world, though Beijing remains sensitive about them, and has at times labeled them “provocations.”

Tuesday’s statement, unusual in clearly announcing the run-in with the Chinese vessel, reaffirmed that the U.S. would not halt its operations in the area.

“U.S. Navy ships and aircraft operate throughout the Indo-Pacific routinely, including in the South China Sea. As we have for decades, our forces will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

Sunday’s FONOP also came just days after the U.S. sent nuclear-capable B-52 bombers through the strategic waterway twice during the past week.

Last week, the Pentagon said the B-52s had transited over the South China Sea as part of “regularly scheduled operations designed to enhance our interoperability with our partners and allies in the region.”

Meanwhile, media reports have said China has also canceled a high-level security meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis that had been planned for later this month.

The news, first reported Monday by The New York Times, said it was not clear if or when the meeting would be rescheduled or if was because of the broad range of disputes between Beijing and Washington on issues such as arms sales and military activity in the South China Sea and other waters around China.

China and the United States are also locked in a spiraling trade war that has seen them level increasingly severe rounds of tariffs on each other’s imports.