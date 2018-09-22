U.S. may have twice as many undocumented immigrants as commonly estimated: MIT-Yale study
Stadium lights atop tall poles oversee a pedestrian barrier stretching for kilometers along a section of the border wall between Douglas, Arizona, and Agua Prieta, in the Mexican state of Sonora, in November 2016. | AP

U.S. may have twice as many undocumented immigrants as commonly estimated: MIT-Yale study

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – The U.S. may have double the number of undocumented immigrants as commonly estimated, according to a new study that has the potential to further fuel the debate over one of the nation’s most politically charged topics.

While the U.S. government and several outside groups have put the number of undocumented migrants at about 11 million or 12 million, the paper issued Friday by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University gives a “conservative estimate” of 16.7 million in 2016, with an average simulation of 22.1 million.

“Our results lead us to the conclusion that the widely accepted estimate of 11.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States is too small,” wrote MIT’s Mohammad Fazel-Zarandi and Jonathan Feinstein and Edward Kaplan of Yale. “Our model estimates indicate that the true number is likely to be larger, with an estimated 95 percent probability interval ranging from 16.2 to 29.5 million undocumented immigrants.”

That comes close to Donald Trump’s assertion during the U.S. presidential campaign that the real figure could be as high as 30 million. Having the new numbers in a study from academics at two of the nation’s most prestigious universities may offer Trump and other immigration critics ammunition on an issue that helped him ride to election victory in 2016.

The paper’s authors wrote that they drew on “previously unavailable data” for their estimates. They examined figures on border apprehensions and visa overstays to infer the number of undocumented arrivals. They also reconstructed population outflows by looking at data on deportations, voluntary emigration and death rates.

In contrast, the “most prominent current estimate” of 11.3 million — cited by the Pew Research Center — is based on survey data, the authors wrote. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security gave an estimate of 12.1 million as of January 2014.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Residents of Longs, South Carolina, move belongings out of their flooded home on Friday.
Eight days after Hurricane Florence, floodwaters still rising in Carolinas
With muddy river water still washing over entire communities on Friday, eight days after Hurricane Florence slammed into land, new evacuation orders forced residents to flee to higher ground in a s...
U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri, on Friday.
At U.N. podium, Trump to tout protection of U.S. sovereignty
Since U.S. President Donald Trump made his debut at the United Nations a year ago pushing an "America First" policy, he has quit the Iran nuclear deal, the U.N. Human Rights Council and lashed out ...
After a stabbing occurred in New York's Queens borough on Friday, police gather outside the home that was apparently being used as an unlicensed neighborhood nursery for new mothers and their children.
Woman stabs five, including newborns, at apparently unlicensed nursery in New York's Queens borough
A woman stabbed five people — including three newborn babies — and then slashed her wrist early Friday inside a New York City home that was apparently being used as an unlicensed neighborhood nurse...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Stadium lights atop tall poles oversee a pedestrian barrier stretching for kilometers along a section of the border wall between Douglas, Arizona, and Agua Prieta, in the Mexican state of Sonora, in November 2016. | AP

,