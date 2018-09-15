28 Mos Burger customers sickened in Tokyo, seven other prefectures, last month: health ministry

Over two dozen Mos Burger customers came down with food poisoning last month after dining at its restaurants in Tokyo and seven other prefectures in eastern and central Japan.

Twelve of the 28 diners sickened were found infected with the O-121 strain of E. coli bacteria, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Friday.

“It is highly likely this was caused by foodstuffs supplied by the headquarters,” the chain’s operator Mos Food Services Inc. said.

Those affected had dined at 19 restaurants in eight prefectures between Aug. 10 and 23, Mos Food Services said.

A Mos Burger in Ueda, Nagano Prefecture, was closed for three days through last Wednesday after being ordered to do so by the public health office, the company said.