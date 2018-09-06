Osaka offers free 2-day subway and bus passes to foreign tourists stranded by Typhoon Jebi

Kyodo

OSAKA – A tourism promotion body in Osaka began providing free two-day local subway and bus passes on Thursday to foreign visitors unable to return home as scheduled due to the shutdown of Kansai International Airport due to Typhoon Jebi.

According to the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, any tourist from overseas whose return date was between Tuesday and next Wednesday can receive an “Osaka Amazing Pass,” valid for two straight days, if they show their passports and air tickets at either of two tourist information centers in the city.

The ticket, which usually costs ¥3,300 ($30), enables unlimited rides on all Osaka subway routes, and a large part of the city bus routes.

“We hope the tourists, who have been inconvenienced (by the typhoon earlier this week), will be better able to enjoy Osaka,” said Hiroshi Mizobata, head of the bureau, during a news conference.

The bureau is also offering multilingual telephone guidance services, through which many foreigners have asked questions about how they can depart from Japan and how to get to other airports in the country.

Kansai airport, a key gateway to the Kansai region including Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, has been closed since Tuesday when one of the two runways and the basement floor of its terminal building were flooded by high tides driven by Jebi. Domestic flights at the airport are set to resume Friday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a government meeting on natural disasters at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.
Abe announces typhoon-hit Kansai airport will reopen to domestic flights late Friday
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kansai airport (KIX) officials announced Thursday that typhoon-damaged Kansai International Airport would resume operations of some domestic flights Friday. Peach A...
Image Not Available
Hitomi Yoshizawa, former member of idol group 'Morning Musume,' held over alleged DUI hit and run
Hitomi Yoshizawa, a former member of well-known, all-girl idol group "Morning Musume," was arrested Thursday for injuring two people while driving under the influence of alcohol in an alleged hi...
Self-Defense Forces members perform search operations in an area affected by landslides in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, after a powerful earthquake rocked the region.
Full restoration of Hokkaido power supplies may take over a week after powerful earthquake
The shutdown of a key thermal power plant may mean Hokkaido could see its electricity supplies reduced for over a week, a state minister said Thursday, following a powerful earthquake that rattl...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroshi Mizobata, who heads the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, speaks at a news conference on Thursday in Osaka. | KYODO

, ,