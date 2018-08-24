Typhoon Cimaron leaves behind trail of damage in western Japan as it heads for Hokkaido

Typhoon Cimaron passed over the west of the country through to the Sea of Japan early Friday, leaving more than a dozen people injured and disrupting traffic before heading further north toward Hokkaido.

Downpours caused power outages affecting about 138,000 households in central and western Japan and grounded 60 flights to and from Osaka and Aichi prefectures Friday morning.

Although the typhoon is expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone toward Friday night, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the weather agency urged people to remain on alert for strong winds, rain and landslides.

“Heavy rain is expected to continue including in areas the typhoon has already passed,” said Abe at a meeting in the disaster response headquarters on Friday morning. “I request further vigilance against rising rivers and mudslides.”

After making landfall on the island of Shikoku on Thursday night, Cimaron brought rainfall of 136 millimeters per hour at Kobe airport in Hyogo Prefecture. In Wakayama Prefecture, the Kumano River overflowed.

At least 13 people were injured after falling due to strong winds, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. In Hyogo, a total of five vehicles — including a truck — were overturned by gusts on the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, which connects the main island of Honshu with Awaji Island. Three people were sent to hospital.

At a park on Awaji that commemorates the Great Hanshin earthquake, a magnitude-7.3 quake that devastated the island and the surrounding region in 1995, a 60-meter-tall wind turbine that generated electricity for the facility was found toppled over on Friday morning.

In the city of Nishinomiya, also in Hyogo, the roof of an apartment was blown off early Friday, with part of it landing in a parking space below.

No injuries were reported from these accidents.

Torrential rain is forecast through Saturday in northern Japan as Cimaron and Typhoon Soulik, another typhoon currently moving over the Korean Peninsula, are both approaching Hokkaido and the northern Tohoku region.

As of 9 a.m., Cimaron was traveling about 200 kilometers north-northwest of the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, at a speed of 50 kph. It was packing winds of up to 126 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center.

In the 24-hour period through Saturday morning, 150 mm of rain is expected in Hokkaido and the central Japan region of Tokai.