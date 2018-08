On this liveblog, The Japan Times newsroom will be updating the status of Typhoon Cimaron as it approaches and makes landfall on the Japanese archipelago.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES 20th typhoon of season on course for western Japan The 20th typhoon of the season is expected to make landfall in western Japan on Thursday night, bringing downpours to a region already reeling from last month's deadly flooding and landslides. Two years later, Japanese soldier's nephew receives second wartime Hinomaru A Yokohama man rejoiced Wednesday after receiving the second Hinomaru carried by his late uncle into battle during World War II. Hisashi Abe, an 80-year-old Yokohama resident, received the flag ... Rain-hit western Japan cities experience sharp increase in hometown tax donations Donations to municipal governments in western Japan have risen sharply since torrential rains pounded the region in July, with the city of Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture collecting ¥119.78 million...