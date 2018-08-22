Powerful typhoon set to batter western Japan later this week as another storm skirts Kyushu

A strong typhoon approaching western Japan could make landfall sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday in an area that was already left battered by massive flooding and landslides last month.

The Meteorological Agency has warned of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves as Typhoon Cimaron is expected to travel northward over the Shikoku and Chugoku regions as the weekend approaches.

Typhoon Soulik, another powerful typhoon, was moving northward across the waters west of Kyushu and could still bring gusts and strong rain in the area, the agency said.

Gusts of 185 kilometers per hour were recorded on Kagoshima Prefecture’s Nakanoshima Island early Wednesday as that typhoon passed near by the island.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Cimaron was traveling about 390 km south-southwest of Chichijima Island in the Pacific at a speed of 30 kph. The typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 955 hectopascals at its center with gusts of up to 216 kph.

In the 24-hour period through Thursday morning, rain of up to 300 millimeters is expected in the Shikoku region and 200 mm in the southern Kyushu region.

Winds of up to 126 kph are expected through Thursday morning in northern Kyushu due to Soulik, according to the Meteorological Agency.