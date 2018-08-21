Japan to send three destroyers to the South China Sea and Indian Ocean

The Defense Ministry’s Maritime Staff Office said Tuesday that it will dispatch three destroyers to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean from Sunday through October.

The three ships, including the helicopter carrier Kaga of the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture, will make port calls in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Currently, the office is scheduling joint drills with the navies of these nations.

Government sources said the dispatch is in line with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “free and open” Indo-Pacific strategy. Another likely aim is to respond to China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

The U.S. Navy sends warships to the South China Sea as part of its freedom of navigation operations.