Don Quijote plans to build high-rise complex in Shibuya

As Tokyo’s famous Shibuya district undergoes major redevelopments, Don Quijote Holdings Co. is joining the fray to add to the momentum.

The operator of the popular Don Quijote discount chain said Monday that it plans to open its first high-rise complex, which will have stores, offices and hotel floors, in the bustling district in 2022.

The 28-story building will be constructed at a 5,737-square-meter site across the street from its Shibuya store.

Many of Shibuya’s redevelopment projects are concentrated near its bustling train station, but it is also important to renew other areas so people can enjoy walking around the district, the firm said in a press release.

It also said a number of old buildings and structures with poor earthquake resistance will be demolished in the project, enhancing disaster preparedness in the area.

The 116-meter-high building will have a total floor space of 40,950 square meters.

A hotel will occupy floors 11 to 28, although its operator is still undecided, Don Quijote said.

The first to third floors will be shopping floors where Don Quijote expects other retailers to run businesses. The firm said it is undecided whether it will operate its own store in the building.