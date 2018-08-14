Chinese man files lawsuit alleging harassment at Nagasaki immigration center

A Chinese man under a deportation order has filed a damages suit against the Japanese government, claiming he was harassed by officials at the immigration facility in Nagasaki Prefecture where he is being held.

Lin Qi, 33, is seeking ¥1.1 million ($9,900) in compensation after claiming that his food and shoes were brought together in one box and that he was yelled at by facility staff. He filed the lawsuit on June 28 with the Nagasaki District Court.

“Other foreigners are also being harassed a lot, unable to raise their voices. Detainees are powerless in the face of human rights violations in closed rooms. I want many people to know about the actual situation,” Lin said.

The Omura Immigration Center said it “cannot comment” because of the ongoing lawsuit.

Lin, whose family resides in Japan, was transferred to the Omura facility after he was held at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Bureau in February 2016 for remaining in the country after his permission had been revoked.

According to the complaint, in March an official of the Omura facility brought some cans of fruit to Lin in a box with his shoes, which he had worn outdoors, when Lin asked if items sent to him had arrived.

In February 2017, Lin said a member of the staff yelled at him, saying, “You will be deported immediately if you anger me,” after Lin returned a pen he had borrowed in a playful manner.

Japanese immigration facilities have been criticized in and outside the country for their lengthy detention periods.