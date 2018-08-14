Emperor and Empress to visit disaster-hit prefectures in western Japan

Kyodo

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are considering a visit in September to three prefectures in western Japan that were hit the hardest by torrential rains last month, senior officials of the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The Imperial Couple are hoping to visit Okayama and Hiroshima on Sept. 13 and Ehime on Sept. 20 after the areas were hit by floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains in early July.

The torrential rains claimed 226 lives, mainly in those three prefectures.

More than 3,600 people were still living in evacuation shelters as of Aug. 3, according to a Kyodo News tally.

Ahead of the planned visit, the couple invited the governors of the three prefectures to the Imperial Palace to hear their accounts of the damage.

Following the disaster, the Emperor and Empress canceled a private trip to Shizuoka Prefecture and their planned summer retreat north of Tokyo.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou attends a ceremony in Tainan on Tuesday to unveil a bronze statue symbolizing "comfort women."
First 'comfort women' statue is installed in Taiwan as South Korea marks first memorial day for f...
A bronze statue symbolizing women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military was unveiled at a ceremony in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan on Tuesday, marking the first inst...
Katsue Yamasaki of Okayama Prefecture is one of six people with visual impairments confirmed to have evacuated during the recent rain disaster.
Few visually impaired residents evacuated in western Japan rain disaster, prompting calls for bet...
Only a small fraction of blind people or those with visual impairments evacuated when deadly torrential rains hit western Japan last month, underscoring the physical and psychological hurdles such ...
In his lab at the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Chuo University in Tokyo, Azuma Taguchi, a professor of traffic networks, simulates congestion at railway stations in the metropolitan area.
Number of passengers at rail stations in rush hour could double during 2020 Olympics: study
People traveling to venues of the 2020 Tokyo Games at the same time as commuters are heading to work are expected to cause serious congestion at railway stations in the metropolitan area during mor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are seen visiting a park in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward in June. | KYODO

, ,