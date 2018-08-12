On anniversary of 1985 JAL crash, relatives and friends commemorate 520 passengers, crew who died in accident
Women offer prayers Sunday to the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines jumbo jet crash that claimed the lives of 520 people at Osutaka Ridge in Gunma Prefecture. | KYODO

On anniversary of 1985 JAL crash, relatives and friends commemorate 520 passengers, crew who died in accident

Kyodo

Relatives of victims who died in the 1985 Japan Airlines jumbo jet crash on Sunday marked the 33rd anniversary of the world’s deadliest single-aircraft accident that claimed the lives of 520 crew members and passengers.

As in past years, relatives climbed the steep mountain trail to the Boeing 747 crash site on Osutaka Ridge in Gunma Prefecture to mourn their loved ones lost in the disaster.

Kimiko Yoshida, 84, who lost her daughter in the accident, said,”She is always on my mind, but I feel like I can get close to her every time I come here on Aug. 12.”

The relatives also prayed for aviation safety, just days after a rescue helicopter crashed in the mountains of the same prefecture, killing all nine people aboard.

On Aug. 12, 1985, Flight 123, en route from Tokyo’s Haneda airport to Itami airport in Osaka with 524 passengers and crew aboard, crashed into the mountainous area, killing all but four aboard. A rupture in the plane’s rear pressure bulkhead led to its vertical stabilizer being blown off, destroying its hydraulics and rendering it uncontrollable.

A government investigation commission in 1987 concluded that the accident was caused by faulty repairs conducted by Boeing Co., the aircraft’s manufacturer, on the pressure bulkhead in 1978, with JAL failing to detect any problems in its maintenance checks.

Japanese police referred a total of 20 people, including Boeing and JAL employees, to prosecutors for their alleged negligence in 1988. However, none were ever indicted after Boeing refused to cooperate.

Among the dead in the accident, which occurred during the Bon summer holidays, was 43-year-old singer Kyu Sakamoto, who is known for his hit song “Sukiyaki,” as well as many families, including children.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

North Korean citizens visit Mansu Hill in Pyongyang in July where bronze statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il have been erected.
Japanese man detained in North Korea thought to be Shiga Prefecture videographer
A Japanese man recently detained in North Korea is thought to be a 39-year-old videographer from Shiga Prefecture, a Japanese government source said Sunday. The man may have been suspect...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a summit in Danang, Vietnam, in November 2017.
Ascending China may try to tap Japan to help challenge U.S. influence in region
Japan and China on Sunday marked the 40th anniversary of the signing of a treaty of peace and friendship between the two countries, as the implication of bilateral relations has become different...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, make a toast at a welcome reception in Tokyo on May 10. Abe and Li exchanged congratulatory messages Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the two countries' signing of a peace and friendship treaty.
On 40th anniversary of signing of Japan-China peace and friendship treaty, Abe, Li exchange messages
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 40th anniversary of their countries' signing of a peace and friendship ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Women offer prayers Sunday to the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines jumbo jet crash that claimed the lives of 520 people at Osutaka Ridge in Gunma Prefecture. | KYODO

, , ,