/

Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe cruises to third term

Kyodo

NAGANO – Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe was re-elected to a third term Sunday after receiving wide support from the ruling and major opposition parties.

The 57-year-old independent, who was backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party, easily defeated fellow independent and former Ueda Municipal Assembly member Chuichi Kanai, 68, who was backed by the Japanese Communist Party.

Voter turnout fell to an all-time low of 43.28 percent, down slightly from the 43.56 percent logged in the previous election in 2014. Abe received 635,365 votes to Kanai’s 110,930.

During the campaign, the incumbent, who took office in 2010, promised to push harder for educational reforms and for revitalizing local industries in the prefecture.

Kanai pledged to cut public works spending to secure funds for assisting families that are raising children.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People observe a moment of silence near the Atomic Bomb Dome at 8:15 a.m. Monday in Hiroshima to mark the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on the city.
Hiroshima mayor marks 73rd A-bomb anniversary with indirect call to sign U.N. nuke ban treaty
Marking the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. atomic bomb attack, Hiroshima once again fell silent Monday morning while traffic came to halt in remembrance of those lost, with dignitaries urging worl...
Image Not Available
Gist of Hiroshima peace declaration
With over 14,000 nuclear warheads remaining, the likelihood is growing that what we saw in Hiroshima that day will return by intent or accident. Hibakusha are ringing an alarm against th...
A memorial event is held in Hapcheon County, South Korea, on Monday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
South Korean hibakusha hold memorial to mark Hiroshima A-bomb anniversary
South Korean survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the attack Monday in South Korea. A memorial event was held at a residential complex in Hapcheon ...

, , ,